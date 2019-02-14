Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police continue to investigate cyclist death 10 months on

14 February, 2019 - 16:19
Ian Mooney. Picture: Norfolk police/family

Ian Mooney. Picture: Norfolk police/family

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a cyclist who was involved in a crash in Norwich.

Ian Mooney, 31, of Coldershaw Road, Norwich, died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on April 5 last year - two days after the incident on Aylsham Road.

An inquest review held in Norwich on Thursday heard how a full hearing is yet to take place as police are still investigating the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested last year on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving and dangerous driving following the crash, but he was released under investigation.

Norfolk police said on Thursday no one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Mr Mooney’s medical cause of death was given as traumatic and hypoxic-ischemic brain injury as a result of a road traffic accident.

Another inquest review will take place on May 14.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’ll stay at home and die’ - daughter of man forced into care home by council

Clare May with her father Richard May. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Valentine’s Day betwixt Preston & Bolton – The PinkUn Show #168 LIVE from Lancashire

It's a Valentine's night special for the PinkUn Show, live from a random house in Lancashire as the crew sum up Ipswich and Preston, as well as Norwich City's visit to Bolton.

BrewDog Norwich to offer bottomless brunch

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists