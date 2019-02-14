Police continue to investigate cyclist death 10 months on

Ian Mooney. Picture: Norfolk police/family Archant

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a cyclist who was involved in a crash in Norwich.

Ian Mooney, 31, of Coldershaw Road, Norwich, died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on April 5 last year - two days after the incident on Aylsham Road.

An inquest review held in Norwich on Thursday heard how a full hearing is yet to take place as police are still investigating the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested last year on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving and dangerous driving following the crash, but he was released under investigation.

Norfolk police said on Thursday no one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Mr Mooney’s medical cause of death was given as traumatic and hypoxic-ischemic brain injury as a result of a road traffic accident.

Another inquest review will take place on May 14.