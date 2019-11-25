'Total devastation' - Family pays tribute to Norfolk victim in Greek murder probe

The family of a Norfolk man killed on a Greek Island have spoken of the "total devastation" his death has caused them.

Iain Armstrong, 40 and of Belton, near Great Yarmouth, was found dead in the Familia hotel on the island of Ithaca on Sunday, November 17.

In a statement given to the BBC, members of his family have said Mr Armstrong had travelled to the Greek island "to support a good friend who was in difficulty".

However, his body was found in the hotel just over a week ago, prompting a murder inquiry to be launched.

The statement says: "This kindness resulted in a physical attack which caused his death."

Previously, Vincent Culot, a former colleague of Mr Armstrong, said the pair had worked together at Seaforths, a corporate travel agency based in Great Yarmouth and Oulton Broad.

Mr Culot, 63, described Mr Armstrong as "a very bright man, happy with life, a great working companion".

"He was very well liked among his clients," he added.

A spokesman for the hotel, which is in the island capital of Vathy, told the BBC Mr Armstrong had booked a two-night stay, and that his body was found after he failed to turn up for breakfast.

In a statement, the Ithaca Police Department said: "The investigation was resolved immediately, following a systematic and thorough investigation.

"The 40-year-old foreigner was found dead in a hotel room in Ithaca."

A married couple from the island has been arrested in connection with Mr Armstrong's death.