Greek man charged with murder and released on bail

PUBLISHED: 15:36 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 27 November 2019

Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Armstrong's family

Archant

The identity of a supermarket boss charged with the murder of a Great Yarmouth man in Greece has been revealed.

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

Iain Armstrong, 40 and of Belton, was found dead in the Familia hotel on the island of Ithaca on Sunday, November 17.

Local media reports state that a post-mortem revealed Mr Armstrong died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, with 54-year-old Kostas Skarmeas named as the alleged attacker.

His estranged wife, a 42-year-old South African woman, was also reportedly arrested. According to reports in Greece, she tried to give Mr Armstrong first aid, but left the hotel thinking he was sleeping.

Further local news reports have credited a 54-year-old man, who has been charged with murder and released on bail on "restrictive terms", as saying: "I'm sorry I didn't make the change to leave the hotel when I saw what I saw. I don't want to believe that his death could have been caused by my own blows.

"I am very sorry that one man died, even if it was not for my own actions."

READ MORE: 'A bright man, happy with life' - Tributes paid to Norfolk victim in Greek murder inquiry

Mr Armstrong was believed to have travelled to the nearby island of Kefalonia, before returning shortly before the attack.

In a statement on behalf of Mr Armstrong's family, a spokesperson said: "Iain Armstrong had gone to Greece to support a good friend who was in difficulty. This was an act of kindness.

"This kindness resulted in a physical attack which caused his death and our total devastation."

An employee of the hotel in the town of Vathy confirmed it had been working with Ithaca Police to help with investigations.

In a statement earlier this week, the Ithaca Police Department said: "The investigation was resolved immediately, following a systematic and thorough investigation.

"The 40-year-old foreigner was found dead in a hotel room in Ithaca."

Vincent Culot, 63, used to work with Mr Armstrong at Seaforths, a corporate travel agency based in Great Yarmouth and Oulton Broad, and paid tribute to his former colleague, who he described as a "very bright man, happy with life, and a great working companion."

He said: "If he didn't like something, he would say so. What you saw is what you took.

"He enjoyed going out, he was quite keen on good food. He was very well liked among his clients."

