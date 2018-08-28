Family overwhelmed by support for City superfan following his seizure

Norwich City superfan Jacob Bowles in hospital after seizure. PIC: Supplied by Sharon Bowles Twitter. Archant

The family of Canaries superfan who ended up in hospital after collapsing following a seizure at home have thanked the “wonderful” Norwich City family for their support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacob Bowles (right) with Delia Smith. PIC: Supplied by Bowles family. Jacob Bowles (right) with Delia Smith. PIC: Supplied by Bowles family.

The club together with former star front-man Darren Huckerby have been among the scores of people to have tweeted messages to “avid” City supporter Jacob Bowles after he suffered an epileptic seizure.

The 24-year-old, who has hardly missed a City game home or away over the past nine years, struck his head when he collapsed at his Cringleford home.

Jacob, who is autistic and suffers from diabetes, was taken to hospital by paramedics following the emergency in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

His dad Andy Bowles said: “He had an epileptic seizure and fell and broke his nose. He smashed his face up - he ended up looking like he had been tackled by Tyrone Mings. He looked in a really bad way.”

Jacob, who also suffers from anxiety, was taken to hospital where he spent some time in resus before starting to recuperate from his ordeal.

Mr Bowles said Jacob was “feeling pretty sorry for himself” in hospital so his wife Sharon tweeted what had happened but could not believe the response.

The family have been inundated with countless messages of support, including tweets from Norwich City Football Club and Canaries’ legend Darren Huckerby.

Mr Bowles said: “There’s been a lovely message from the football club which was pretty special. I was really surprised to see Darren Huckerby and the football club...you don’t expect them to have time to do things like that.”

He said it had been “pretty scary all around” for the family but insisted the messages had lifted them all, particularly Jacob who had been “feeling pretty sorry for himself”.

Mr Bowles said Jacob, who is hoping to leave hospital tonight, would definitely be going to the East Anglian derby on Sunday.

He said: “That’s the first thing he said to me (after he came around). He said “I will be able to go on Sunday won’t I?”

• Following Sunday’s match the family will be turning their attention to raising money for City’s Community Sport Foundation (CSF) by selling programmes and memorabilia at a pop up stall at Norwich Market from February 25 to 28.