'I want to give back' - Suffolk solicitor will race for East Anglian cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 23 July 2019

Christina Stohr, a solicitor from Lowestoft, will cycle 100 miles in aid of a testicular cancer charity

Christina Stohr, a solicitor from Lowestoft, will cycle 100 miles in aid of a testicular cancer charity

Archant

A solicitor from Lowestoft who has run in the Brighton marathon will be racing over 100 miles in aid of a testicular cancer charity.

Christina Stohr, a solicitor from Lowestoft, will cycle 100 miles in aid of a testicular cancer charityChristina Stohr, a solicitor from Lowestoft, will cycle 100 miles in aid of a testicular cancer charity

Christina Stohr works in Fosters Solicitors on Clapham Road South and wants to give back to the community.

With her two friends Hilary Martin and Sarah Ripken, she will cycle 100 miles from London to Surrey in August to raise money for East Anglian testicular cancer charity It's On The Ball.

She said: "We always try and to these challenges together, but it's hard to be able to.

"We're doing this to raise awareness and money. Anyone at any age can get testicular cancer.

"I want to give back to our community."

It's On The Ball provide support groups, buddy systems, and information for those with testicular cancer. They also offer financial support.

You can support Christina by donating online here, or by visiting Fosters Solicitors.

