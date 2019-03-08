Search

'I still haven't stopped smiling' - Norwich fans on memorable win over Man City

PUBLISHED: 16:36 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 16 September 2019

Nigel Elwood. PIC Shannon Clack.

Nigel Elwood. PIC Shannon Clack.

Norwich fans are still revelling in the club's incredible win over reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City as SHANNON CLACK discovered.

Diran Gipson. PIC: Shannon Clack.Diran Gipson. PIC: Shannon Clack.

Nigel Elwood, 58, from Stoke Holy Cross, said: "That's got to be the best win for us in the Premier League. To win like that was tremendous, especially with the injuries we had. It was fantastic. Every tackle was cheered, saved, blocked. Everybody was emotionally involved. Everyone was stunned, happy, delirious…I still haven't stopped smiling."

Diran Gipson, 49, from Sprowston, said: "It's very encouraging for the season. They're scoring lots of goals - if they can out score Man City they can outscore a lot of teams."

Anthony Wright, 33, who works at the Pig & Whistle pub in Norwich, said: "It's really good for Norwich - doing well against teams that are worth a lot of money when we're not."

