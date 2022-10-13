OPINION: 'Tis the season to be frosty - I predict a winter of intolerance

Opinion

Rachel says a variety of factors will culminate towards the end of the year in making most of us angrier than normal - Credit: Getty Images

Buckle up. A new winter epidemic is brewing.

An early taste of what’s on the way hit home this week in my local chemist and again in my local surgery, and it’s not pretty.

Stress and anxiety cause all sorts of impacts, not least short-tempers, impatience and anger outbursts.

When people are under pressure and worried, their fuses erode, tolerance diminishes and the niceties go out of the window.

Brace yourselves, a season of snappy, spiky and tetchiness is ahead.

Spiralling household costs, overhead anxieties among small business owners, people worried sick about how they are going to get through the winter, crippled by rising monthly mortgage payments, while feeling cold, broke and fearing what’s to come next, are affecting social interactions.

When everything looks and feels black fear and dread is your personal setting, it’s hard to reset, put on a smile and be pleasant, even if it is your job. At home, a cold front is happening in more ways than switching off the heating.

My day earlier this week started with a double-barrelled blast from a woman who works in my chemist when I was collecting my monthly medication order.

A “don’t mess with me” attitude was palpable before we even made eye contact.

A terse exchange ensued with her monosyllabic, me apologetic, treading on the proverbial eggshells, barely daring to ask the “same next month, please.”

“We don’t do that anymore,” she snapped. “You have to order them yourself now.” Throwing me an A4 printout of “instructions” about to order on the NHS or my surgery app.

“Why’s that?” I asked, attempting breezy and smiley. Mistake.

“They’ve cut our hours, so we don’t have time to do it anymore. And we won’t get the blame anymore when people get their orders wrong.”

That told me.

She might be losing hours and pay so is worried.

But her job is to be customer-facing, to be courteous and communicate with them effectively.

I’m a grown up and can order my own medication easily. My skin is thick and can take snippiness from people when they are being paid to be helpful and polite.

But had I been someone 30-odd years older who needed her to go through the instructions and explain more clearly, I would have felt bruised.

As I write, a colleague was promised a doctor appointment today for serious health issue but found herself at the back of a queue with no indication of when she might hear about a consultation from an off-hand tetchy receptionist who upset rather than reassured.

You can see it everywhere. Drivers are getting crosser, parents are losing it with children, tension causes arguments,

A fight almost broke out over yellow sticker time in my local supermarket the other day as two people went to grab cut price meat.

People running small businesses who we expect a cheery exchange with when we pop into their shops have the strain etched across their faces.

Last week, Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson shut his gorgeous cheese room and deli shop in Aylsham, Hodson and Co, forced by a combination of soaring electricity bills, falling trade and frustrations with decisions by the local council about the town.

Cutting his overheads, he will continue to operate the table dining for two and continue with the commercial baking for deliveries and the home dining, where staff go to people's homes to cook.

Jobs were lost in the shop.

Many more businesspeople will have to make the difficult decision too, which impacts on their employees, suppliers and their personal lives.

Difficult decisions have a cascading effect spreading worry and anxiety.

Do we cut people slack and soak up other people’s tension or do we all have to have a word with ourselves about how we treat others before it becomes intolerable?

It’s only going to get worse. Stress makes people take see and take things differently. Taking things the wrong way can lead to spiralling nasty situations.,

We really are all in this together and need to think of the consequences of our behaviour.

Andrea and Nick Lyons in their orchard at East Ruston, picking Doctor Harvey cooking apples. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Taking comfort in the small things

When all feels grim, it’s the little things in life that offer comfort.

Who knew apples could offer such joy? Fellow walkers on my Saturday Nordic Walk last week opened their car boot to a splendid array of green and red apples. Different varieties, with distinctive taste and smell, from trees in their garden.

An apple is never just an apple.

Horrified to discover that shop bought apples could be a year old and preserved before ending up on shelves, I love local apples.

The best gift someone could buy me is a box of locally grown apples. With 2,00 different species to choose from there’s always something new to give. Such a variety of taste and texture, bursting

It was fantastic to read this week about former colleague Nick Lyons and his wife, Andrea’s apple orchard at East Ruston where they grow 30-odd local varieties including

Royal Norfolk discovered in North Walsham.

“When you bite into it the flesh is a little pink underneath and the juice will run down your arm,” said Andrea. My type of apple.

Even better they sell six apples for £1, “which knocks Tesco into a cocked hat,” she said. Quite.

“And it's been an exceptional year, mainly due to the blossom not being interrupted by any frost."

Just the excuse to give nature’s best as gifts.