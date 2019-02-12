For the shear fun of it! Barber wins national award

Curtis Statt who won Men's Stylist of the Year for his work in Lowestoft barbers. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A Lowestoft barber has been awarded men’s stylist of the year in the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gezim Murizi (left) and Curtis Statt have won Men's Stylist of the Year for their work in Lowestoft barbers. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Gezim Murizi (left) and Curtis Statt have won Men's Stylist of the Year for their work in Lowestoft barbers. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

When Curtis Statt picked up the clippers for the first time he was shaking uncontrollably and struggled to hold the comb correctly.

Now three years later, the 22-year-old from South Lowestoft has been crowned men’s stylist of the year in the English Hair and Beauty awards.

Mr Statt travelled to Birmingham for the awards last weekend after nominating his workplace, Yonney’s Barber for a business award.

Despite the shop missing out, the panel of judges noticed Mr Statt’s natural ability for styling men’s hair.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was absolutely chuffed. You know when people go up there and accept their awards and you think ‘they are putting it on’ but that’s what I was like - I genuinely couldn’t believe I won,” he said.

“My skills and speed have improved from not even knowing how to hold the comb properly to being an integral part of the business.”

Business owner Gezim Murizi took on the then teenager after he came in for a haircut.

According to Mr Statt, his boss taught him the “traditional way of cutting hair like he used to do at a similar age in Albania.

“I didn’t even apply for this job, I simply went in for a haircut for the third time and I was chatting to him about how bad the hours were in my current jobs - I had never thought of it before,”

“He has given me the chance to do something with myself, before I saw no promise for the future,” he said.

As well as participating in charity events such brave the shave for Cancer Research UK, the barber open’s up their services to homeless men in the area.

“On London Road South, there is also a rife homeless issue we have around seven or eight fellas that come into the shop for a quick buzz cut and a shave with the clippers every couple of months or so.

“I am genuinely happy to wake up on a Monday to go to work and not many people can say that,” he said.