Search

Advanced search

Charity’s plea for donations for key workers

PUBLISHED: 15:06 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 21 April 2020

The Hygiene Bank Waveney has issued an urgent appeal for donations. Picture: The Hygiene Bank Waveney

The Hygiene Bank Waveney has issued an urgent appeal for donations. Picture: The Hygiene Bank Waveney

Archant

A charity distributing hygiene products to key workers and those in need across Waveney is issuing an urgent appeal for donations as it battles a surge in demand.

The Hygiene Bank Waveney works with local charities, schools and businesses to get personal hygiene products to those that need them most.

But with increased demand alongside a new mission to donate to healthcare professionals and a decline in people visiting stores where the charity collects, it has meant stock levels have plummeted.

Project co-ordinator Claire Gulliver said: “On an average month we’d be collecting and distributing around 100kg of hygiene products – everything from shower gels, toothpaste, soap and baby products.

“Our main source of products are supermarket collections, but obviously now people aren’t going out.

“Everything we collect goes directly to our amazing network of charities who give them to those who need them and we’re struggling to keep up with the huge increase in demand.

“We’ve also made a donation of 65 washbags to the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals – containing shower gels and soap – so frontline NHS staff can look after themselves while they’re looking after us, or to give to patients who arrive with nothing.

You may also want to watch:

“We know the work that we do is vital, but we need help to keep it going at the moment.”

The charity has been operating in Waveney for almost a year, having launched in Beccles in 2019 before expanding with storage facilities enabling them to collect and distribute their items in the Lowestoft area too.

With its first anniversary approaching, Mrs Gulliver hopes people will celebrate by making a donation.

She said: “We know it’s a difficult time for everyone.

“But we’ve been able to help so many vulnerable people for almost a year based on the generosity of our community and we can’t thank everyone enough.”

The charity hopes this generosity of spirit will continue and is appealing for people to buy a ‘birthday present’ from their Amazon Wishlist so they can distribute to a local person in need.

“Everyone’s health and safety is our priority,” said Mrs Gulliver.

“We’ve had to be quite creative to continue to operate, but as long as there’s local people in need, we will try our hardest to continue”.

You can find the charity’s Amazon Wishlist on their Facebook page - The Hygiene Bank Waveney or email thbwaveney@gmail.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Five further coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals as total rises to 191

Five new deaths have been confirmed in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Hospital’s coronavirus cases fall, but warns it is too early to relax

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24