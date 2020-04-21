Charity’s plea for donations for key workers

The Hygiene Bank Waveney has issued an urgent appeal for donations. Picture: The Hygiene Bank Waveney Archant

A charity distributing hygiene products to key workers and those in need across Waveney is issuing an urgent appeal for donations as it battles a surge in demand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hygiene Bank Waveney works with local charities, schools and businesses to get personal hygiene products to those that need them most.

But with increased demand alongside a new mission to donate to healthcare professionals and a decline in people visiting stores where the charity collects, it has meant stock levels have plummeted.

Project co-ordinator Claire Gulliver said: “On an average month we’d be collecting and distributing around 100kg of hygiene products – everything from shower gels, toothpaste, soap and baby products.

“Our main source of products are supermarket collections, but obviously now people aren’t going out.

“Everything we collect goes directly to our amazing network of charities who give them to those who need them and we’re struggling to keep up with the huge increase in demand.

“We’ve also made a donation of 65 washbags to the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals – containing shower gels and soap – so frontline NHS staff can look after themselves while they’re looking after us, or to give to patients who arrive with nothing.

You may also want to watch:

“We know the work that we do is vital, but we need help to keep it going at the moment.”

The charity has been operating in Waveney for almost a year, having launched in Beccles in 2019 before expanding with storage facilities enabling them to collect and distribute their items in the Lowestoft area too.

With its first anniversary approaching, Mrs Gulliver hopes people will celebrate by making a donation.

She said: “We know it’s a difficult time for everyone.

“But we’ve been able to help so many vulnerable people for almost a year based on the generosity of our community and we can’t thank everyone enough.”

The charity hopes this generosity of spirit will continue and is appealing for people to buy a ‘birthday present’ from their Amazon Wishlist so they can distribute to a local person in need.

“Everyone’s health and safety is our priority,” said Mrs Gulliver.

“We’ve had to be quite creative to continue to operate, but as long as there’s local people in need, we will try our hardest to continue”.

You can find the charity’s Amazon Wishlist on their Facebook page - The Hygiene Bank Waveney or email thbwaveney@gmail.com