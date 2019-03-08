Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Independent Halesworth store recognised as one of the best in the UK

PUBLISHED: 06:30 05 April 2019

Huus, in Halesworth. Pictures: HUUS

Huus, in Halesworth. Pictures: HUUS

Archant

An independent retailer in Halesworth has been named among the best gift stores in the UK.

Huus, in Halesworth. Pictures: HUUSHuus, in Halesworth. Pictures: HUUS

Huus, on Thoroughfare, has been selected as a finalist in the Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2019.

The store, which opened in November 2017, is an independent home lifestyle store with owners Ron and Jane Dekker taking their inspiration from Northern European design to source contemporary and practical products.

Their range includes furniture, lighting, kitchen and home accessories through to stationary and cards.

Sue Marks, editor of Progressive Gifts and Home, who launched the awards 17 years ago, said: “These dedicated awards have risen immeasurably in status over the years and are now universally acknowledged as being true accolades of excellence.

Huus, in Halesworth. Pictures: HUUSHuus, in Halesworth. Pictures: HUUS

“There was a huge entry this year, with some outstanding first class entries.”

The winners will be revealed at an awards lunch at the Grosvenor House, London, on May 15.

Most Read

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firms gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Pensioners urged to put in claim or risk missing out on £7k per year

Age UK Norwich is calling for people to check their eligibility for pension credit and housing benefit before the Government changes the rules on May 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Safety concerns as Brexit anger spills on to doorsteps in Norfolk local elections campaign

Norfolk will go to the polls on May 2. Pic: PA/Rui Vieira.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Time for Mark Armstrong to put all those miles to good use at the Greater Manchester Marathon

Mark Armstrong during his last marathon in Nottingham in 2017. Picture: Robin Hood Marathon

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

One Strong City: Let’s all get behind Canaries for promotion push

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firms gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists