Independent Halesworth store recognised as one of the best in the UK

An independent retailer in Halesworth has been named among the best gift stores in the UK.

Huus, on Thoroughfare, has been selected as a finalist in the Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2019.

The store, which opened in November 2017, is an independent home lifestyle store with owners Ron and Jane Dekker taking their inspiration from Northern European design to source contemporary and practical products.

Their range includes furniture, lighting, kitchen and home accessories through to stationary and cards.

Sue Marks, editor of Progressive Gifts and Home, who launched the awards 17 years ago, said: “These dedicated awards have risen immeasurably in status over the years and are now universally acknowledged as being true accolades of excellence.

“There was a huge entry this year, with some outstanding first class entries.”

The winners will be revealed at an awards lunch at the Grosvenor House, London, on May 15.