Spectacular pictures show husky racing championship in Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 10:18 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 03 February 2019

Excited Siberian Huskies race through Thetford Forest at the event organised by the British Siberian Husky Racing Association. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Excited Siberian Huskies race through Thetford Forest at the event organised by the British Siberian Husky Racing Association. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It’s not your usual sporting event that would be found in the Norfolk countryside.

Excited Siberian Huskies ready for the start of one of the races through Thetford Forest at the event organised by the British Siberian Husky Racing Association. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYExcited Siberian Huskies ready for the start of one of the races through Thetford Forest at the event organised by the British Siberian Husky Racing Association. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But a snowy weekend in Thetford saw husky dog owners from around the country taking part in a British Champion race, hosted jointly, by the British Siberian Husky Racing Association (BSHRA) and the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain (SHCGB) at Thetford Forest.

Unfortunately there wasn’t quite enough snow fall to use sleds, so they were replaced by specialist three-wheeled rigs.

Depending on which classification a husky has, the race trails can range from two to six miles.

The races conclude today, February 3.

Siberian Huskies, Veyron, left, and Cooper, relax with owner, Steve Biddlecombe, after racing through Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSiberian Huskies, Veyron, left, and Cooper, relax with owner, Steve Biddlecombe, after racing through Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Siberian Husky Castiel with owner Linda Spokes at the racing event in Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSiberian Husky Castiel with owner Linda Spokes at the racing event in Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Excited Siberian Huskies race through Thetford Forest at the event organised by the British Siberian Husky Racing Association. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYExcited Siberian Huskies race through Thetford Forest at the event organised by the British Siberian Husky Racing Association. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

