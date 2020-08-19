Husband’s loving tribute to ‘miracle’ woman who died of Covid-19

The husband of a “miracle” woman who died of Covid-19 10 minutes after returning from hospital has described her “extraordinary” life.

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas on their wedding day 40 years ago. Picture: Bob Harvey Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas on their wedding day 40 years ago. Picture: Bob Harvey

Ermitas Harvey died at the age of 81 having tested positive for the virus, but her devastated husband Bob said she was lucky to have lived a long life, having almost died as a child.

Mr Harvey, 71, said his beloved wife was born in the Spanish city of Lugo, one of three sisters born to a lady called Josefa, who was known around the city as ‘The Angel of Lugo’.

However, after her mother died when she was just three, Mrs Harvey ended up growing up in a nunnery and when she was just 12 years old fell seriously ill.

Mr Harvey said: “She fell critically ill, but we still to this day do not know what of. It reached the point where the nuns called her father to tell her she was dying and that there was little hope for her, leading to him buying a little white coffin for her.

“However, one morning she woke up, drank a whole carafe of water and made a recovery. They called it the Miracle of Lugo and it was all over the newspapers.”

As a young adult she ran away from Spain to Geneva in Switzerland, where she worked in a large department store called the Grande Passage, before going on to also live in America for a spell.

She later moved to England where she spent more than 20 years working as a bank clerk at NatWest, where she met her future husband.

Mr Harvey, of Sheffield Road, Wymondham, said: “She worked in a clearing bank which is where I met her. She immediately caught my eye and I was always a little cheeky with her, before eventually plucking up the courage to ask her out on a date. One thing led to another and we would have been married 40 years August this year.”

The pair moved to Norfolk in 2001 and share a love of Yorkshire terriers, which they always had together as a couple.”

“I miss her every day,” he said. “She was just the most lovely person you could hope to meet - should would give her last penny away.

“Without her I am like a boat without a rudder - she was so clever, spoke three languages fluently and I love her dearly.”