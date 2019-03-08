Search

Police search for clues after car and bus crash

PUBLISHED: 14:47 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 14 October 2019

A car carrying four passengers and a bus collided on the A149 at Holkham.

A car carrying four passengers and a bus collided on the A149 at Holkham. Picture: Google Maps

Anyone who saw how two vehicles were being driven before a serious crash at Holkham have been urged to come forward.

Norfolk police, fire and ambulance services were called to an incident on the A149 at Burnham Overy Staithe at 5.20pm on Saturday, October 12.

Police found a black Citroen Saxo carrying one man and three children and a red Optare Tempo bus had collided.

James Barnes, a chef driving to work, came across the serious collision and stopped to dial 999. The 23-year-old saw the car was smoking heavily with its four occupants struggling to get out.

Alongside a fellow motorist and a bus passenger, Mr Barnes darted towards the crash to assist the stranded father and his three children.

"I was the first person behind the crash," said Mr Barnes, who lives in Holt. "As I came round the bend, I saw what had happened and slammed on the brakes.

"The kids managed to crawl out but the car was smoking like hell. I tried to yank the driver's door open because the driver was injured and couldn't move.

"I'm a big guy but the door just wouldn't open. Two ladies and I managed to pull the man out and dragged him up the road on the parcel shelf.

"Once we'd dragged him up the road the car was fully engulfed and we had to go even further because the whole thing was up in flames.

"One of the ladies put him in the recovery position and suddenly all the emergency services were there. After that the shock really kicked in."

The driver of the Citroen was seriously injured and the three children had minor injuries, whilst a passenger from the bus also received minor injuries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or manner of driving of either vehicles or anyone who holds dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should get into contact with PC Jon Turner-Evans at the Roads Policing Team on 101 or email Jonathan.turner-evans@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting CAD number: NC-1210202019-315.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

