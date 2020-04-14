Town council offering cash grants to those supporting the vulnerable

A Norfolk town council is offering cash grants to volunteers in the area who are supporting vulnerable people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunstanton Town Council have said they recognise the rise in pressures on the voluntary sector during the coronavirus outbreak as charities and groups do what they can to support the most vulnerable in our communities.

In response the council is providing cash grants to registered charities, local community and volunteer groups and businesses providing “relief and support to people in Hunstanton who are at risk of vulnerability and hardship because of the covid-19 crisis.”

It includes: delivering food and essential supplies, providing advice and support about physical and mental health, providing advice and support about employment and welfare benefits, support networks and services for the elderly or isolated or running costs for providing this support.

To apply email clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk with COVID-19 crisis, supplying the following information:

n What is the specific purpose of the grant?

n What are the desired outcomes?

n The people that will benefit from the support you aim to provide

n What will the grant be spent on and how will the grant help to achieve the desired outcomes?

n How will the funding be used, in order to ensure that your clients or recipients receive the support they need?