News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Town councillors oppose revised seafront flats plan

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:40 PM February 25, 2021   
West Norfolk council has applied to build 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park

West Norfolk council has applied to build 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park off Seagate, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Town councillors voted to oppose plans to build flats on part of a seafront car park despite a revised application.  

West Norfolk council wants to build 32 one, two and three-bed apartments on part of the Southend Car Park in Hunstanton.

But the proposals were turned down by its own planning committee because they would have led to the loss of 100 parking spaces.

Now revised plans have been drawn up, with "compensatory" parking to make up for lost spaces in a nearby coach park. 

Town councillor Paul Kidd, chair of the council's planning committee, said along with the numbers of parking spaces, there were concerns about sewage, surface water drainage and the affordability of properties for younger members of the community.

He said two of the properties would be made available under shared ownership, with four offered for affordable rent.

He added the "divvying up" of the properties would not protect younger members of the community for the future.

You may also want to watch:

Adrian Winnington said the only planning ground the council could object on was lack of parking spaces.

West Norfolk council has submitted new plans to build 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park

West Norfolk council has applied to build 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park off Seagate, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Robert Corby said the borough council should be a "model developer", adding: "They should not be trying it on, which is what they're doing."

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
  2. 2 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
  3. 3 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
  1. 4 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
  2. 5 Plans for 130 homes and GP surgery backed, despite 'predatory' claim
  3. 6 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
  4. 7 Concern for man who has gone missing
  5. 8 Green light for more than 250 homes on edge of Norwich
  6. 9 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
  7. 10 A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks

Mayor Tony Bishopp said the sewage issue was not a matter for the town council, while the affordability of properties had nothing to do with planning considerations.

"If we object, we object. If we agree, we agree," he said. "But if it goes to appeal again and we're overturned, what's the point of having a planning committee." 

Robert Corby said the development was against the town's draft local plan.

Councillors voted eight to four against supporting the development, on grounds of loss of parking spaces.

Mr Bishopp said it had been a difficult decision, which he hoped would not be overturned.

The town council's annual general meeting will now be held on Wednesday, May 5 (6pm).

West Norfolk Council
Planning
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A £1.6 million scheme to demolish more than 50 concrete beach chalets in Lowestoft is continuing.

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus