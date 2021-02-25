Town councillors oppose revised seafront flats plan

Published: 12:40 PM February 25, 2021

West Norfolk council has applied to build 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park off Seagate, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Town councillors voted to oppose plans to build flats on part of a seafront car park despite a revised application.

West Norfolk council wants to build 32 one, two and three-bed apartments on part of the Southend Car Park in Hunstanton.

But the proposals were turned down by its own planning committee because they would have led to the loss of 100 parking spaces.

Now revised plans have been drawn up, with "compensatory" parking to make up for lost spaces in a nearby coach park.

Town councillor Paul Kidd, chair of the council's planning committee, said along with the numbers of parking spaces, there were concerns about sewage, surface water drainage and the affordability of properties for younger members of the community.

He said two of the properties would be made available under shared ownership, with four offered for affordable rent.

He added the "divvying up" of the properties would not protect younger members of the community for the future.

Adrian Winnington said the only planning ground the council could object on was lack of parking spaces.

Robert Corby said the borough council should be a "model developer", adding: "They should not be trying it on, which is what they're doing."

Mayor Tony Bishopp said the sewage issue was not a matter for the town council, while the affordability of properties had nothing to do with planning considerations.

"If we object, we object. If we agree, we agree," he said. "But if it goes to appeal again and we're overturned, what's the point of having a planning committee."

Robert Corby said the development was against the town's draft local plan.

Councillors voted eight to four against supporting the development, on grounds of loss of parking spaces.

Mr Bishopp said it had been a difficult decision, which he hoped would not be overturned.

The town council's annual general meeting will now be held on Wednesday, May 5 (6pm).