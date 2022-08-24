Tournament boss 'very sorry' after drunken yobs mar Tennis Week

Hunstanton Tennis Week has been cancelled for the second year because of Covid - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The organiser of a popular seaside tennis tournament has apologised after a flood of anti-social behaviour in a coastal community.

Brancaster in west Norfolk is still reeling from the impact of major fires at nearby Brancaster Staithe, which tore through the village in mid-July, destroying homes, vehicles and property.

Now residents say they were under siege from drunken teenagers during Hunstanton Tennis Week, which was held between August 14 and 22.

Problems centred around the playing field behind the village hall in Brancaster, where up to 100 young people congregated into the early hours to drink and party.

Chris Holt, the tournament's long-serving secretary, said: "It's a thing we dread every year but this year was worse than ever and I'm very sorry to the people of Brancaster and everyone whop had to put up with that sort of behaviour."

Complaints have been made before during Tennis Week, when the Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament, dubbed Wimbledon-on-Sea is held on the town's recreation ground, attracting more than 1,000 players.

Mr Holt said while teenagers would arrange to meet up in Brancaster and stay in holiday lets, many were not actually taking part in the tournament but had been invited along by playing friends.

Parents are told they must be responsible for their children's behaviour away from the tennis tournament.

But Mr Holt said some left their children unsupervised whilst they were out socialising into the early hours.

Bryony Bax posted on behalf of the parish council on social media on the Tuesday of Tennis Week, writing: "Over the past two nights crowds of teens have gathered at Brancaster Playing Field and left beer bottles, broken glass and cigarette butts for local volunteers to clean up - this morning six bags full.

"It is awful to have to tell parents of young children to beware on the playground because of broken glass. It is unacceptable to expect local residents to put up with the noise disruption and then to have to clean up in the morning.

"It is terrible to think of the risk the cigarette butts are posing, just after we are recovering from the recent fires in our parish."

Firefighters damping down at a bungalow which was destroyed in the fire at Brancaster

One villager said: "During most nights last week, there were police vans on the field in Brancaster until very late at night.

"They were dispersing massive groups of drunk children who had been dropped off at the field by their parents who then absconded responsibility."

Social media is full of complaints about noise, shouting, car horns sounding late at night and traffic cones being left strewn along the main road.

Norfolk police have not responded with a comment.