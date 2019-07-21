Gallery

Can you spot yourself at the Sunset Festival?

The Hunstant Sunset Festival has taken place in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

A town on the Norfolk coast was transformed as a music festival lit up the sands.

The Sunset Festival, in Hunstanton, was held from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21 with a host of local musicians and Norfolk beers on offer.

Hundreds attended the weekend hosted by the Hunstanton Roundtable which volunteers its time to bring events to the area and raise funds for local causes.

This not only includes the festival but the town's firework display and Christmas day swim which has been held for more than 60 years.

The festival took over the town's promenade for the weekend setting-up a stage which featured acoustic artists and live bands.

Last year's festival was the first of its kind for Hunstanton with the roundtable now looking to continue to grow for next year.

For more information go to hunstantonsunset.com.








































































































































































































