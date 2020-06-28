Plans for 32 new homes on seafront car park revealed

West Norfolk council has applied to build 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park off Seagate, in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

More than 30 new homes look set to be built on part of a seafront car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The development would mean the loss of 100 car parking spaces. But the council's consultants say there are plenty more in the town Picture: Chris Bishop The development would mean the loss of 100 car parking spaces. But the council's consultants say there are plenty more in the town Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk council has revealed a £6m bid to develop part of the Southend car park in Hunstanton.

It says the scheme will be funded by the sale of the properties and a £520,000 grant from Homes England.

It comes after the council revealed a £10m scheme to build homes and a new library on the town’s bus station.

Six of the latest 32 properties will be affordable homes. In a statement, the council’s consultants La Ronde Wright, say: “A two-and-a-half storey residential building is proposed, laid around a private central courtyard and parking court, with a wing extending further north along the street frontage of Southend Road.

“An additional storey on the northern wing will not be apparent from the highway, by virtue of the change in ground level.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Plans for new flats and library on bus station

“The existing access into the car park from the south at Beach Terrace Road would be closed off, and a new vehicular access to the development would be formed from the west side of the site, off Beach Terrace Road. The car park would continue to be accessed from the other existing vehicular access further north on Beach Terrace Road.”

Concerns were expressed over the loss of parking spaces near to the seafront and shops, during public consultation.

If given the go-ahead, the number of spaces at Southend Road would be cut from 488 to 388.

But the consultants’ report says: “The loss of 100 spaces must be considered in light of the (approximately) 1,700 spaces currently available within the town, with a further 1,500 in the adjacent village within walking distance to the town.

“The resulting changes therefore represent a reduction in available public parking spaces of less than 7pc in the town, and any minor adverse economic impacts associated with this loss must be set against the considerable economic benefits associated with the proposed new homes and the associated improvements to the character and appearance of this location in the seafront area.”

A decision on the plans is expected later this summer.