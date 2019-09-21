Search

Searles Soap Box Derby - here's all you need to know

21 September, 2019 - 06:11
Searles Soap Box Derby gets under way on Sunday Picture: Ian Burt

Crowds will be lining the streets of Hunstanton tomorrow as the Searles Soap Box Derby races through town. Here's all you need to know about this madcap event.

What's it all about? Around 40 teams will race their homemade carts down Hunstanton's hilly streets.

When is it? Racing is between 11.30am and 4pm on Sunday, September 22.

What's new this year? They reckon it will be a whole lot faster, with the starting line outside the Town Hall, where Greevegate meets the Green.

Where's the course? Down the Green, left at the roundabout on to Cliff Parade and then a sharp right into Beach Terrace Road.

Good vantage points? The Green in front of the Golden Lion gives a panoramic view and is sure to be popular. Cliff Parade might see a few thrills and spills as karts meet the roundabout.

How much is it to get in? The event is free.

