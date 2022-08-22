Six people struggling in water and stranded on sandbank rescued by lifeboat

Three people who got in to difficulty in the water off the west Norfolk coast and three who became stranded on a sandbank had to be rescued by lifeboat crews.

A couple and their daughter were rescued by the lifeboat after they were found in trouble in the water, while crews were called to the other three who were stranded on a sandbank.

The two 14-year-old girls and a man who was swimming that were found on the sandbank were taken on to the lifeboat and found to be suffering from water inhalation and the early onset of hypothermia.

Crews then came across the other three on their way to shore and helped them in to the boat.

An ambulance was called to meet them at the boathouse as the lifeboat team was concerned about those on board.

This RNLI, ambulance, air ambulance, coastguard and police were all involved in the rescue.

Casualties were later taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn by land ambulance for further observation.

It happened on Saturday, August 13.

A lifeboat spokesman said: "This was our most serious incident during this heatwave and highlights the importance of the dangers of using inflatables in tidal waters.

"Also venturing out to the sandbanks unaware that the tide comes in at a very fast rate."