Should touted new homes in resort be for locals only?

Poll

Published: 10:48 AM May 12, 2021

West Norfolk council has applied to build 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park off Seagate, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

New homes could come with a condition preventing them from being snapped up for holiday homes.

Controversial plans to build flats on a seafront car park in Hunstanton come before councillors again next week.

West Norfolk council wants to build 32 apartments on part of the Southend Road car park. But Hunstanton Town Council objected because the scheme would see the loss of 100 parking spaces.

West Norfolk's planning committee turned down the plans for this season in December. Concerns were also raised over whether the properties would become holiday lets when a decision was deferred last month.

Now a new application has been made, stating extra parking spaces can be made by "re-purposing" part of an adjacent coach park.

It also includes proposals to ensure the homes go to local people.

You may also want to watch:

A report to the planning committee, which meets on Monday, says: "It has been confirmed in a statement submitted that the council, as developer, intends to add the following covenant in the plot transfer for each unit sold: “That the transferee shall not use the unit or permit the unit to be used other than as the primary or principal residence of the person entitled to occupy the unit.”

"This covenant has been successfully used by Cornwall Council and ensures that people who wish to live in the area as full-time residents are able to buy the units, but crucially those who are not - or who wish to let the properties as holiday lets - cannot."

Hunstanton's draft neighbourhood development plan reveals the number of second homes in the resort increased from 358 (12.6pc of properties) to 517 (17.9pc) between 2010 and 2017.

It says this has been accompanied by a "massive loss" of 20 - 34-year-olds, adding: "There is a compelling need for affordable homes for young people to provide accommodation for them so that they can live and work in the town."

Councillors have been recommended to approve the plans when they meet at King's Lynn Town Hall on Monday (9.30am).

Last month, the committee voted to defer its decision on the scheme after being unable to agree its fate.



