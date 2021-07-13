News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hunstanton group clocks up miles in walk for Save the Children

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:41 PM July 13, 2021   
Members of the Hunstanton branch of Save the Children and their friends took part in a walk for the charity.

Members of the Hunstanton branch of Save the Children and their friends took part in a walk for the charity. - Credit: Christine Earnshaw

A group of walkers came together together in Hunstanton to raise funds and awareness for Save the Children.

Members of the Hunstanton branch of Save the Children took part in the charity's Walk the World fundraiser after being unable to raise money over the past 16 months.

Branch chair Christine Earnshaw said they wanted to contribute local miles by walking from Heacham North Beach to The Spinney in Hunstanton on Friday, July 9.

Members and their friends took part and have raised more than £800 for the cause.

Members of the Hunstanton branch of Save the Children and their friends at The Terrace in Hunstanton following their walk.

Members of the Hunstanton branch of Save the Children and their friends at The Terrace in Hunstanton following their walk. - Credit: Christine Earnshaw

She said: "Save the Children exists to help every child reach their full potential.

"In the UK and around the world, they make sure children stay safe, healthy and keep learning, so they can become who they want to be."

The group plans to continue fundraising and will have a stall at the Hunstanton Music Festival on August 8, a luncheon at the Golf Club in October and a classic music rock concert in November.

To donate to their fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/HunstantonBranchWalk2021

