Wind surfer hauled ashore by lifeboatman making maiden mission

Hunstanton RNLI was called to the aid of wind surfer off coast of Heacham Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A wind surfer had to be hauled ashore during a new lifeboatman's maiden mission, after experiencing difficulties off the west Norfolk coast.

Hunstanton RNLI was called shortly after 10am on Sunday morning, following reports of a wind surfer in trouble just off the coast of Heacham.

The lifeboat crew was despatched by the coastguard following the call, locating the surfer and helping them ashore - a rescue completed within 45 minutes.

Andrew Carr, weekend boathouse manager for Hunstanton RLI, said: "My understanding was the person was having trouble with the sail and couldn't get back onto the board, so the crew helped them ashore and all was fine.

"It was one of our new crew members' first time out and it was a successful one.

"He had been waiting for his first shout and has been in training for this moment, so it was a good day for him."

Mr Carr added that the surfer did not require any medical attention following the rescue.