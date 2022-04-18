RNLI hovercraft sees four Easter call outs including dog walker rescue

Hunstanton RNLI's hovercraft has been called out four times over the bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Archant

An RNLI hovercraft crew has seen four call outs during a busy Easter bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday, April 16, the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft was called to reports of people being cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island in Brancaster at about 3.20pm.

Crews launched and proceeded to the area where on arrival they found a woman and a child had been brought ashore by a paddle boarder, so returned to their station.

However after receiving the call, another report came in that two other people had been spotted on the island.

The crew made their way back and found two people and a dog, who were taken aboard the hovercraft and returned ashore into the care of the local coastguard. The group were on holiday from Mansfield.

Then, on Sunday, April 17, the lifeboat was called to reports of people cut off by the tide at Old Hunstanton beach.

Crews prepared to launch, but were stood down as the group of people had managed to walk ashore.

Following the incident, the RNLI reminded visitors to the beaches that when the tide turns it fills the channels cutting off their way back to the beach.

It all came after crews were called to Thornham Marshes in north Norfolk after a six-year-old boy became stuck in mud up to his waist.