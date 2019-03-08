Hunter rescued off Norfolk coast after being cut off by tide
PUBLISHED: 16:13 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 30 September 2019
Archant
A hunter has been rescued off the Norfolk coast.
You may also want to watch:
Hunstanton RNLI were called to the wildfowler at 7.30am on Monday, September 30, who had been cut off by the tide near the mouth of the river Ouse at King's Lynn.
A relief lifeboat was launched but on route it was discovered that the hunter had been rescued by others on the scene and the lifeboat returned to station.
Comments have been disabled on this article.