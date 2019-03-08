Hunter rescued off Norfolk coast after being cut off by tide

Hunstanton lifeboat was called to a hunter cut-off by the tide. Picture: Geoff Needham Archant

A hunter has been rescued off the Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Hunstanton RNLI were called to the wildfowler at 7.30am on Monday, September 30, who had been cut off by the tide near the mouth of the river Ouse at King's Lynn.

A relief lifeboat was launched but on route it was discovered that the hunter had been rescued by others on the scene and the lifeboat returned to station.