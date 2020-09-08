Search

Town’s pantomime cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:24 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 08 September 2020

Organisers of the Hunstanton Pantomime have announced this year's event has been cancelled. Picture: Hunstanton Pantomime

Archant

A Norfolk town’s pantomime has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Organisers of the 2020 Hunstanton Pantomime, which was due to be held in the Town Hall, have expressed their sadness over the decision following the success of its previous show.

Producer Tony Bishopp said: “We are very sorry to the 1200 plus audience who supported our show last year and were looking forward to more of the same at this year’s panto.

“Social distancing, government guidelines and the uncertainty of another lockdown make it impossible for us to perform this year.

“The safety of our cast, crew and audience will always be our number one priority.”

Organisers hope they will be back “bigger and better than ever” next year with their version of ‘Snow White Journey into the Woods.’

Mr Bishopp added: “All the cast and crew look forward to seeing you in 2021 when we hope that the world will be a safer place.”

