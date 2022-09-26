Stargazers flocking to new observatory could bring tourism boost for coast

A new observatory where you can bring your telescope to see the stars could boost tourism on the Norfolk coast.

West Norfolk council has published plans for the facility it plans to build alongside the pitch and putt golf course beside the A149 at Hunstanton.

They show a single storey building with a retractable roof, which would be powered by a small array of solar panels.

In a planning statement, consultants Outsideology, who have drawn up the plans, say: "The provision of the observatory will provide an important multi-purpose venue at the site allowing year-round astronomical use by a number of local groups and societies, as well as a wide range of other night-time and daytime activities, which will significantly improve year-round tourist activities in Hunstanton."

It adds if given the go-ahead, the observatory would not only be used for scanning the night sky with telescopes, binoculars or cameras.

The report continues: "The observatory will also provide a venue for other night-time activities such as nocturnal wildlife observation, as well as daytime activities such as solar astronomy - observing and photographing the Sun - wildlife watching, educational events and classes, and environmental awareness events."

The proposed site is currently an unused parking area at the edge of the pitch and putt course. The planning statement says the 5m x 3m building "has been designed to ensure it assimilates well with its surrounding context, ensured by its single-storey design".

It adds its style reflects the nearby beach huts of Old Hunstanton Beach in both its colour and proportions.

The building would be designed to withstand salt spray and high winds and have an expected lifespan of 50 years.

Outsideology adds: "The observatory building is designed to be secure, substantially non-combustible, resistant to vandalism and to discourage anti-social behaviour through its layout and design."

A decision is expected later this year from West Norfolk council's planning committee.



