Recycled Christmas trees go on display at resort

person

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:43 AM December 2, 2020   
Hunstanton Men's Shed Christmas tree display

From left Chris Ellis, chair of Hunstanton Men's Shed, Verity Jowett from Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts and Martin Turner, secretary of the men's shed with the trees made from salvaged pallets - Credit: Chris Bishop

A miniature forest of Christmas trees has appeared in a seaside town.

Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts (HDFA) has arranged the display on The Green in the resort, with the help of the town's Men's Shed.

Members made the trees from salvaged pallet wood, before they were festooned with  hundreds of wooden baubles, decorated by hand by local schools and community groups.

Festival director Stephen Hayter said “We’re delighted to be able to bring our local community groups together to make this new project happen. Men’s Shed have done a wonderful job constructing the trees and big thanks go to the children at Hunstanton Primary and Heacham Junior Schools for their enthusiastic efforts in decorating the wooden baubles for the trees. 

“We should also thank the HDFA team - Dawn, Christine, Ann & Verity - for their hard work and dedication in making this project a success and who knows, this could be the start of a brand new tradition for Hunstanton in the coming years.”

HDFA organises a music festival on The Green, a three-day event of one act plays, monthly craft fairs, the annual Christmas Tree Festival and other one-off events during the year. Find out what’s being planned for 2021 www.festival3.com.


