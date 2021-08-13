Seaside town to discuss Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
A seaside town is holding a special meeting to decide how it will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Elizabeth II will have reigned for 70 years when she marks her accession to the throne on February 2.
She became Queen at the age of 25 after her father, King George VI, passed away at Sandringham.
Celebrations including beacon lightings and street parties around the UK will take place over a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 - 5.
Hunstanton Town Council will be holding a meeting in the Town Hall on Monday, October 4 (6pm) to discuss any ideas for events in the town.
Mayor Adrian Winnington said: "We are asking all community group organisers, business owners and residents to come along to the meeting or to get in touch and register their events, even if they are just general intentions at the moment.
"The information gathered will be used to map venues, share resources and ultimately put forward a coordinated programme of events covering each of the four days of the Jubilee celebrations.”
