Seaside town to discuss Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:23 AM August 13, 2021   
Queens Diamond Jubilee Beacon lighting and firework display at Freethorpe marking the celebration.

A meeting is being held in Hunstanton to discuss how the town will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: James Bass

A seaside town is holding a special meeting to decide how it will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Elizabeth II will have reigned for 70 years when she marks her accession to the throne on February 2.

She became Queen at the age of 25 after her father, King George VI, passed away at Sandringham.

File photo dated 02/06/53 of The Duke of Edinburgh with Queen Elizabeth II waving from the balcony t

Queen Elizabeth II waving from the balcony with the late Duke of Edinburgh to the crowds around the gates of Buckingham Palace after her coronation - Credit: PA

Celebrations including beacon lightings and street parties around the UK will take place over a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 - 5.

Hunstanton Town Council will be holding a meeting in the Town Hall on Monday, October 4 (6pm) to discuss any ideas for events in the town.

Mayor Adrian Winnington said: "We are asking all community group organisers, business owners and residents to come along to the meeting or to get in touch and register their events, even if they are just general intentions at the moment.

"The information gathered will be used to map venues, share resources and ultimately put forward a coordinated programme of events covering each of the four days of the Jubilee celebrations.”


Author Picture Icon
