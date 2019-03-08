Search

'physcially and mentally exhausted' mayor resigns

PUBLISHED: 16:11 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 13 September 2019

Amanda Bosworth at Hunstanton Carnival in 2018. Photo: Chris Bishop

Amanda Bosworth at Hunstanton Carnival in 2018. Photo: Chris Bishop

A popular town mayor has resigned, saying she is 'physically and mentally exhausted'.

Former EU official Amanda Bosworth began her second term as mayor of Hunstanton this summer.

Today Ms Bosworth, who has been a town councillor for five years, said she was standing down from all of her roles on the council.

"There's quite a lot of pressure being mayor and chair of the town council," she said. "You need a lot of resilience to do that job.

"It's unrelenting, the pressures, you've got to be chairing meetings, going to meetings, doing admin, writing reports. It's left me physically and mentally exhausted." Ms Bosworth, 65, who worked for the EU in Brussels and London for 40 years, said she was resigning as a town councillor, chair of the town council and mayor.

She added: "It's been a pleasure, a privilege and an honour."

Deputy mayor Tony Bishopp is expected to be appointed mayor at next Friday's full council meeting.

