Eastern Daily Press > News

Three teenagers saved after inflatable gets blown out to sea

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:01 AM August 10, 2022
Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help kite surfers in difficulty. Picture: RNLI

The Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was called to help three teenagers on board an inflatable that had blown out to sea - Credit: RNLI

Three teenagers were saved by a lifeboat crew after the inflatable they were on blew out into the North Sea.

Two girls and a boy were pushed out to sea by a strong offshore breeze on Tuesday (August 9) off Old Hunstanton Beach.

The Hunstanton lifeboat launched into action at 5pm to help the young trio.

They quickly caught up with the inflatable and came alongside before transferring the teenagers on to the lifeboat.

It then returned to the beach and landed them safely ashore into the care of the local coastguard response team.

No medical assistance was required but they were given advice of the dangers of using inflatables on the sea, especially when there is an offshore breeze.

It has been a busy few days for the Hunstanton lifeboat team as they were called into action twice on Sunday amid growing numbers of people visiting the coast during the summer holidays. 

