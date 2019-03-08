Lifeboat called to help stranded powerboat

Lifeboat volunteers were called in to assist the crew of a powerboat that had become stranded in The Wash after developing an engine fault.

The power boat rescued by lifeboat crew had been on a passge from Wells to Fosdyke. Picture: Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat The power boat rescued by lifeboat crew had been on a passge from Wells to Fosdyke. Picture: Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat

The Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat was launched at 6.15pm on Tuesday, July 23 after UK Coastguard received reports that the boat had broken down in the Freeman Channel.

The power boat had been on a passage across The Wash from Wells to Fosdyke, with one man on board, when it developed a fuel problem.

The Hunstanton volunteer crew were requested to go to the aid of the vessel. They towed it into Fosdyke and left the man in the care of the local coastguard response team.