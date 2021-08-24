Published: 4:40 PM August 24, 2021

A two-year-old girl was rescued from Scolt Head Island off Brancaster this morning.

The Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat was launched at 11:14am after a family staying at a holiday cottage on the island contacted emergency services.

The crew responded to the incident and transported the family from the island to the mainland where they landed on Brancaster beach.

The child was then transferred to an East of England Ambulance Service crew, who took them to hospital for further assessment. All teams were then stood down.

It is thought the child had been injured while playing with a sibling and suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Scolt Head Island is an isolated barrier island between Brancaster and Wells-next-the-Sea and is owned by the National Trust.

It is a popular destination for nature lovers due to its remote location and its unspoilt salt marsh habitat. At certain points of the tide it is only accessible by boat.

Scolt Head Island lies between Brancaster and Wells-next-the-Sea - Credit: Archant



