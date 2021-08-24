News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Two-year-old girl rescued from island off Brancaster

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:40 PM August 24, 2021   
The lifeboat at Hunstanton was called to assist two kite-surfers in as many hours on Monday, Decembe

A hunstanton lifeboat crew in action - Credit: Archant

A two-year-old girl was rescued from Scolt Head Island off Brancaster this morning. 

The Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat was launched at 11:14am after a family staying at a holiday cottage on the island contacted emergency services.

The crew responded to the incident and transported the family from the island to the mainland where they landed on Brancaster beach. 

The child was then transferred to an East of England Ambulance Service crew, who took them to hospital for further assessment. All teams were then stood down.  

It is thought the child had been injured while playing with a sibling and suffered a dislocated shoulder.  

You may also want to watch:

Scolt Head Island is an isolated barrier island between Brancaster and Wells-next-the-Sea and is owned by the National Trust.

It is a popular destination for nature lovers due to its remote location and its unspoilt salt marsh habitat. At certain points of the tide it is only accessible by boat.  

Scolt Head Island, Brancaster: National Trust

Scolt Head Island lies between Brancaster and Wells-next-the-Sea - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
  2. 2 Shock footage as man harasses pregnant seal at Horsey
  3. 3 Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti appears in town after pub is rejected by council
  1. 4 Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland
  2. 5 7 must-visit delicious delis in Norfolk
  3. 6 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
  4. 7 'Camp on disputed land' planned near popular beach
  5. 8 Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich
  6. 9 Six new dental practices to open across Norfolk and Waveney
  7. 10 Parking fears from neighbours over away fans car park bar
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorhomes parked at motorhome campground.

North Norfolk District Council

Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Carl Lamb of Smith and Pinching on inheritance tax

Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax...

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain

Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Glenn Ryan, right, and his family in the communal garden at Gentry Place, which they have made into

'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon