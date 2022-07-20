Elderly paddleboarder rescued at sea after conditions pushed him offshore

Lifeboat crews on their way to the elderly paddleboarder. - Credit: RNLI

An elderly man had to be rescued at sea after he became separated from his paddleboard and conditions pushed him further offshore.

It happened during Tuesday's (July 19) heatwave, which saw extreme temperatures across the county.

Hunstanton lifeboat crews were called to the man's aid just off Holme Beach at about 11.30am.

He had become separated from his board and unable to get back on it, while the wind and tide was pushing him further out.

Crews eventually located the man and pulled him aboard their lifeboat.

He was taken back to the boathouse and into the care of the local coastguard response team.