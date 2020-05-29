Hunstanton lifeboat called to kayaker in trouble

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help kite surfers in difficulty. Picture: RNLI Archant

A lifeboat was launched to help a kayaker after they got into trouble off the Norfolk coast.

The alarm was raised at 12.43pm on Friday, May 29, over concerns about a person in a kayak who was reported to be in difficulty in the sea off Hunstanton.

Volunteers from the Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were alerted by HM Coastguard that the kayaker was struggling to get back to shore.

The Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was also launched as part of the rescue effort.

In an update Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team stated: “Two team members kitted out in water rescue kit made their way out to meet him.

“The team then helped the casualty back ashore. Casualty was then checked over, and decided medical assistance was required. Team stayed with casualty until paramedics arrived.”

It follows the rescue of a man who was seen walking out to sea on North Beach at Heacham shortly before 9pm on Thursday, May 28.

Hunstanton Lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were mobilised before the Coastguard Rescue Team oversaw the man making his way back ashore into the care of the police.

Following medical assessments he was taken to hospital by ambulance.