Lifeboat called to help kite surfer not wearing lifejacket

PUBLISHED: 09:05 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 16 June 2019

Hunstanton lifeboat was called to help a kitesurfer in difficulty. Picture: RNLI

A lifeboat was launched to help a kite surfer after he got into trouble off the Norfolk coast.

The alarm was raised over concerns about the surfer who was seen to be in difficulty in the sea off the power boat club at Hunstanton south beach.

Hunstanton lifeboat was launched shortly after 3.15pm on Saturday, June 13, to assist the surfer who was not wearing a lifejacket.

UK Coastguard also alerted Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team who located the man and communicated with him. The surfer was then able to make his way back ashore safely.

An RNLI spokesman said the man had been given safety advice about wearing a lifejacket in future.

He said the surfer did not require medical treatment.

