Hunstanton tennis week cancelled 'with heavy heart'

Published: 4:00 PM June 30, 2021

Hunstanton Tennis Week has been cancelled for the second year because of Covid - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Britain's biggest tennis tournament has been cancelled for the second year running.

Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament was set to bring more than 1,000 players to the resort for its centenary event in August.

But organisers took the decision to call off the six-day competition "with a heavy heart" because of Covid.

The tournament committee said: "With the postponement of Step 4 on the government roadmap, the continued uncertainty and the recent rise in positive cases the committee believes that it cannot safely promote this year’s tournament.

"In reaching the decision, the committee also took into very serious consideration the health of competitors and spectators and the impact of the tournament on the local area and its residents."

You may also want to watch:

Many competitors stay in guest houses and holiday lets around the town for what is known locally as Tennis Week.

Organisers hope next year's tournament will be able to take place from Sunday, August 14 to Saturday, August 20.

Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament started in 1920 and soon began attracting competitors from Norfolk an further afield. It grew to become the largest the UK’s largest tennis tournament.

Players aged from 12 to veterans compete on 38 grass courts on the recreation ground off the A149 Cromer Road.







