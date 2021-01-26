News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Homes plan to be revealed for former infant school

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:49 PM January 26, 2021   
Hunstanton Infant School

Proposals for a housing development are set to be unveiled for the former Hunstanton Infant School - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans are set to be unveiled to build houses on the site of a former infant school.

Hunstanton Infant School, on the town's James Street, has been empty since it was merged with nearby Redgate Middle School in September 2015.

Now proposals are being drawn up to redevelop the site for housing.

Torrington Properties, Lanpro Services and Gary Johns Architects are due to give a presentation to a virtual meeting of Hunstanton Town Council on Wednesday at 6pm.

The council said: "Mark Nevitt, founding director of Torrington Properties, Beccy Rejzek, associate director of Lanpro Services, and senior architect Sam Robinson from Gary Johns Architects will be providing the presentation.

"Residents in the surrounding area of the old infant school have received letters from Lanpro inviting them to the meeting. Members of the public are most welcome to attend."

Sign-in details can be obtained by e-mailing town clerk Jan Roomes via clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began
  2. 2 'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19
  3. 3 Pretty thatched cafe on Broads up for sale for £75,000
  1. 4 Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'
  2. 5 'We're all shocked' - Butchers shop attacked by vandals
  3. 6 Shock as cannabis factory found in quiet Broads' village
  4. 7 Child groomer caught by seven paedophile hunter groups
  5. 8 Body discovered in Thetford Forest Park
  6. 9 ‘I cried so much’ - Mum-of-four on impact of whole family having Covid
  7. 10 Popular wine merchant took his own life, inquest hears

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Investigations

Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Video

Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon

Boxing

Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Police

Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus