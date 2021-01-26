Homes plan to be revealed for former infant school

Published: 12:49 PM January 26, 2021

Proposals for a housing development are set to be unveiled for the former Hunstanton Infant School - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans are set to be unveiled to build houses on the site of a former infant school.

Hunstanton Infant School, on the town's James Street, has been empty since it was merged with nearby Redgate Middle School in September 2015.

Now proposals are being drawn up to redevelop the site for housing.

Torrington Properties, Lanpro Services and Gary Johns Architects are due to give a presentation to a virtual meeting of Hunstanton Town Council on Wednesday at 6pm.

The council said: "Mark Nevitt, founding director of Torrington Properties, Beccy Rejzek, associate director of Lanpro Services, and senior architect Sam Robinson from Gary Johns Architects will be providing the presentation.

"Residents in the surrounding area of the old infant school have received letters from Lanpro inviting them to the meeting. Members of the public are most welcome to attend."

Sign-in details can be obtained by e-mailing town clerk Jan Roomes via clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk.