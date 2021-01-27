News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for new homes on former infant school site revealed

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:24 PM January 27, 2021   
Hunstanton Infant School

Plan have been revealed to turn the former Hunstanton Infant School into housing - Credit: Gary Johns Architects

Eleven new homes could be built on a former infant school which has stood empty for five years.

Proposals to develop Hunstanton Infant School, off James Street, were tonight revealed to residents and town councillors at an online presentation by planning consultants Lanpro and Gary Johns Architects

Hunstanton Infant School

Hunstanton Infant School has stood empty for five years - Credit: Chris Bishop

The site has been mothballed since the infant school was merged with Redgate School, with pupils and staff transferring in 2015.

They include retaining the original carrstone Victorian building, which will be converted into housing, while three more properties will also be built on the site.

Hunstanton Infant School

The main school building on the corner of James Street and Valentine Road would be retained under the proposals - Credit: Gary Johns Architects

The plans will see seven homes created in the existing building and the other three built around it, including five two-bedroom houses, five with one bedroom and a single three-bedroom house.

The scheme is being put forward by Repton Property Developments, which is owned by Norfolk County Council, while Torrington Properties will manage the development.

Hunstanton Infant School

The former Hunstanton Infant School, which could be demolished to make way for new homes - Credit: Chris Bishop


Mark Nevitt, from Torrington Properties, said the proposals were respectful for a period asset and would safeguard it for the future.

Beccy Rejzek, from Lanpro, said residential development had been agreed as the most viable option for the site during preliminary discussions with West Norfolk council.

Hunstanton infant school

Additional homes would also be built on the site - Credit: Gary Johns Architects

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council and chairman of Repton Property Developments Ltd said: “It’s clear from these early plans that Repton Properties is committed to providing housing that is both in demand and designed to a high standard. We have a responsibility to make effective use of the properties on our books and this project is a great example of how a smaller site can be transformed while generating important funds for our public services.”

Andrew Jamieson, county councillor for the North Coast ward, said: “This development would be a great addition to the local community with a design that has a clear respect for its architectural origins. I hope that other Hunstanton locals will be as pleased as I am that we can create homes in our town that the eventual occupants will be proud of.”

Hunstanton Infant School

Much of the character of the original school building would be kept under the proposals - Credit: Gary Johns Architect

The school, which was built of carrstone with a master's house for £150 in 1874, was a much-loved feature of life in the town for almost 150 years.

It was enlarged twice and by 1925 could accommodate 200 boys and girls and 100 infants. Generations of Hunstanton families attended until the merger.

Hunstanton Infant School

A view inside one of the homes proposed for the Hunstanton Infant School site - Credit: Gary Johns Architects

Members of the public have been invited to share any feedback on the proposals  with Lanpro by email at reply@lanproservices.co.uk or via post to Hunstanton Infant School Proposals, c/o Lanpro, Brettingham House, 98 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1EQ.

Hunstanton Infant School

A view across the Hunstanton Infant School site from the corner of Valentine Road and James Street - Credit: Gary Johns Architects


Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon
