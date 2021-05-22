Homes plan for former infant school
A former infant school has come a step closer to being turned into homes.
Developers revealed plans to convert the former Hunstanton Infant School into 11 new properties at an online presentation to town councillors in January.
Now Repton Property Developments, which is owned by Norfolk County Council, has applied for planning permission for the scheme.
It includes retaining the original carrstone Victorian building, which will be converted into housing, while three more properties will also be built on the site off James Street near the town centre.
The plans will see seven homes created in the existing building and the other three built around it, including five two-bedroom houses, five with one bedroom and a single three-bedroom house.
In planning papers, Repton states: "A good level of mostly positive interest has been expressed in the proposed development."
The school closed six years ago after it was merged with Redgate School. It was built with a master's house for £150 in 1874.
