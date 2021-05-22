News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Homes plan for former infant school

Chris Bishop

Published: 9:54 AM May 22, 2021   
Hunstanton Infant School

The former Hunstanton Infant School, which is set to be turned into homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

A former infant school has come a step closer to being turned into homes.

Developers revealed plans to convert the former Hunstanton Infant School into 11 new properties at an online presentation to town councillors in January.

Now Repton Property Developments, which is owned by Norfolk County Council, has applied for planning permission for the scheme.

Hunstanton Infant School

Much of the original buildings would be retained under the proposals - Credit: Gary Johns Architect

It includes retaining the original carrstone Victorian building, which will be converted into housing, while three more properties will also be built on the site off James Street near the town centre.

The plans will see seven homes created in the existing building and the other three built around it, including five two-bedroom houses, five with one bedroom and a single three-bedroom house.

Hunstanton Infant School

Some 11 homes are proposed for the Hunstanton Infant School site - Credit: Gary Johns Architect

In planning papers, Repton states: "A good level of mostly positive interest has been expressed in the proposed development."

The school closed six years ago after it was merged with Redgate School. It was built with a master's house for £150 in 1874.

