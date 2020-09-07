Search

Hovercraft brings injured fisherman ashore

PUBLISHED: 13:06 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 07 September 2020

Hunstanton hovercraft by Clifford Hicks

Hunstanton hovercraft by Clifford Hicks

Archant

A lifeboat hovercraft was called out to bring an injured fisherman ashore.

The Hunstanton-based RNLI craft was launched at 3pm on Sunday after a man suffered a knee injury on board a fishing vessel at low tide out on The Wash.

The lifeboat crew picked the man up and brought him to the ferry steps in King’s Lynn.

He was then assisted by members of the coastguard.

Hunstanton coastguard posted on social media: “Team assisted in the extraction on the casualty and assisted with his injuries, he was more then happy to be picked up by family as he did not want to go to hospital. Advice was given about looking after his knee.”

