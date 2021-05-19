Coastal heritage centre reopens to visitors

Published: 4:05 PM May 19, 2021

Margi Blunden (left) and Sheila Kent dust off a display at Hunstanton Heritage Centre ready for its reopening - Credit: Chris Bishop

A unique coastal heritage centre has reopened with the easing of lockdown.

Hunstanton Heritage Centre, in a former bank off Greevegate, has collections and exhibits tracing the history of Hunstanton, from the formation of its famous striped cliffs 100m years ago to more recent events such as the coming and going of the railway and the fire which destroyed the remains of the town's pier.

It is run by the town's civic society and open on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2 - 4pm.

Civic society chair Amanda Bosworth said: "We're just so excited we're going back to a bit of normality."

Five groups of between one and six visitors will be admitted each afternoon. A one-way system is in force, along with track and trace, while anyone coming in must wear a mask.

The new centre opened in February 2020 - weeks before the start of the first lockdown. Displays include fossils, the history of the railway along the coast, the demise of the pier and native American princess Pocahontas's links with the area. Admission is free.