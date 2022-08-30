More than 100 fish killed after washing-up liquid poured into fountain

Vandals killed more than 100 fish after pouring several bottles of washing-up liquid into a fountain in Hunstanton - Credit: Elliott Brown

Vandals killed more than 100 fish after pouring several bottles of washing-up liquid into a fountain in west Norfolk.

The incident happened over the bank holiday weekend in Hunstanton.

The fountain, in the Esplanade Gardens, is managed by West Norfolk Borough Council which has reported it to the police.

Now the council is hoping to find those responsible.

In a tweet, a council spokesperson wrote: "Our open space team would like to thank some of the friends of Esplanade Gardens and tourists from Essex who helped them clear out the pong and remove the dead fish on Sunday."

The fish had been placed in the fountain by members of the community over many years.

The pond has now been refilled but the fountain has not yet been turned back on.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.