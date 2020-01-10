'Love is at the centre of it all'- community joins international effort to help Australian wildlife

Peta Steel, 47, an Australian living in Hunstanton has joined the efforts to help raise awareness of the Australian bushfires. Pictures: Peta Steel Peta Steel

A community in Norfolk has joined the international effort to help injured wildlife in Australia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peta Steel, an Australian living in Hunstanton, has joined the efforts to help raise awareness of the Australian bushfires. Picture: Peta Steel Peta Steel, an Australian living in Hunstanton, has joined the efforts to help raise awareness of the Australian bushfires. Picture: Peta Steel

The Australian bushfires have killed, injured and displaced thousands of animals and it is this tragedy that has prompted people across the world to do what they can to help.

Devastated by what is happening in her home country, Peta Steel, who lives in Hunstanton, felt she had to do something.

The Australian from Davidson in Sydney was inspired by the international appeal by the Animal Rescue Craft Guild and posted on Facebook for material to make pouches for burnt animals.

Mrs Steel said: "I put out a post on Sunday night and asked people for donations and that response was so huge.

Peta Steel is sewing pouches for wildlife affected by the bushfires. Picture: Peta Steel Peta Steel is sewing pouches for wildlife affected by the bushfires. Picture: Peta Steel

"I thought I'm in a privileged position to help and I want to do what I can."

The 47-year-old set up a Facebook page on Tuesday, January 2 called Love from over the Pond that aims to connect people from Australia with people in the UK and encourage people locally to join the international appeal.

Mrs Steel said: "The concept is for Aussie's to share their stories of what is happening to them.

You may also want to watch:

"I know people personally affected by it (the bushfires), as soon as I wake up every morning I check and read people's posts to see what is happening.

"It's devastating, sometimes I'm in tears and just wonder what I can do."

Mrs Steel, who works as a counsellor in King's Lynn and waitress at Berni Beans, says she has been struggling with the tragedy but has been overwhelmed by the support locally.

She said: "It's hard to explain, I know if I was home I'd be part of a community rallying together, but to be here as an Aussie and experience that banding together and people wanting to help makes it feel so special.

"Love is at the centre of it and it's really heartwarming to hear people talking about it."

People in Hunstanton have joined in with Mrs Steel's efforts and will be taking part in a sewing session on Sunday, January 12.

The pouches they make will be sent to the UK division of the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild who will deliver them to Australia.

A fundraising event at Berni Beans in Hunstanton will be held on Sunday, January 26 where part of the wages earned will go towards the bushfires.

You can contact Mrs Steel on the Love Over the Pond Facebook page or on Lovefromoverthepond@gmail.com