Free food on offer at Hunstanton's new community fridges

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:21 PM June 23, 2021   
Hunstanton Community Fridge

Amanda Knight and Adrian Winnington at the launch of Hunstanton's new community fridge - Credit: Chris Bishop

A seaside town is doing it's bit to cut down on food waste, with a pair of community fridges offering free food.

Hunstanton Town Council has installed two chiller cabinets in the town's Community Centre, off Avenue Road.

It has also opened a stall with surplus tins, pasta and other foods. 

Opening the facility Adrian Winnington, the town's mayor, said the average family wasted £500 worth of food a year. 

Mr Winnington said the fridges were the idea of town councillor Amanda Knight.

Community fridge

A stall has also been opened at Hunstanton Community Centre offering free tinned foods, pasta and other dry goods - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We really hope it's going to take off and lots of people are going to use it to reduce food waste in Hunstanton."

Hunstanton Community Fridge has signed an agreement with Sainsbury's to collect food nearing its use-by date from the supermarket's Hardwick store in King's Lynn.

Customer experience manager Diane Wales said: "It's the first time we've done it. It's really exciting that we're using the food that would have gone to waste."

Kemps Fruit and Veg store, on Hunstanton High Street and the Co-Op at Snettisham have  also signed up to support the community fridge, which will be open on Wednesdays (9.15 - 10.30am) and Thursdays (10am - 12pm).

The fridges and stalls are staffed by volunteers. So far eight people have come forward to help.

Teacher David Whitehill said: "People might fell guilty about it, I shouldn't be taking food without paying for it, but it would only go to waste so it's all good to go."

Mr Whitehill added if more volunteers came forward, the fridges' opening hours could be extended.

"What we need volunteers for ii to go and collect the food," he added.

Amanda Knight thanked volunteers for signing up to help, adding: "Without your help, we couldn't have got this fridge up and running so thank you very much for everything."

Anyone interested in donating food or volunteering should contact the town clerk on 01485 532402 or email clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk.

Hunstanton News

