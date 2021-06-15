Seaside town opens community fridge

Published: 9:07 AM June 15, 2021

People can help themselves to free food which would otherwise have gone to waste from a town's first community fridge.

Hunstanton Town Council has set up the chiller in the Community Centre on Avenue Road. It hopes supermarkets, stores, cafés and farms will donate supplies.

Town councillor Amanda Knight said; "The fridge will be open for anyone to use, referrals are not required. The fridge can provide access to fresh food without any stigma."

The council hopes the fridge will pave the way to a more sustainable approach to food insecurity, as well as being a gateway to other community services and activities.

Volunteers are needed to help with recording food donations, keeping the fridge clean, maintaining temperature check records and assisting members of the public.

Anyone interested in donating food or volunteering should contact the town clerk on 01485 532402 or email clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk.