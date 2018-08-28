Search

Woman rescued from Norfolk marshes after dramatic blue-light search

PUBLISHED: 08:54 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:45 30 December 2018

Thornham marsh Photo: Martin Sizeland

Thornham marsh Photo: Martin Sizeland

Coastguards used their blue lights as part of a dramatic search in the dark for a disorientated woman who was lost on the north-west Norfolk marshes.

The woman was led to safety at about 5pm yesterday (Saturday) at the end of a hunt by Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team, coordinated by Humber Coastguard via the phone.

The drama began when the Hunstanton team was paged by Humber, which had been contacted by the woman, who was walking from Thornham towards Old Hunstanton.

The team searched the shoreline from Old Hunstanton towards Holme.

A spokesman said: “We kept in communication with Humber while they had the casualty on the phone, and used the blue lights and sirens, which allowed the casualty to know which direction we were in, so she could communicate with Humber to help guide us towards her location.

“Once we located the casualty, we checked to see in she needed any medical attention, none was required. We then helped to escort the casualty off the beach and reunited her with her friends and family. Team was then stood down.”

The spokesman added: “A special thanks to the group of people who we came across on Old Hunstanton beach who helped look for the missing female.”

Woman rescued from Norfolk marshes after dramatic blue-light search

