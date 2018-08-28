Woman rescued from sea in Hunstanton

Hunstanton Coastguard team assisted with the rescue of a woman at Hunstanton Beach. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard Hunstanton Coastguard

A woman was rescued from the sea as passers-by saw her enter the water.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coastguards were called out at 1.10pm today. The woman was helped out of the water by members of the public before they arrived.

The team assisted and gave casualty care until the police and ambulance service arrived.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report concerning the safety of a woman in the sea at Hunstanton beach.

“The woman had already been rescued by the time officers arrived and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.”