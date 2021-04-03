Two rescued after being trapped by tide below Norfolk cliffs

Published: 7:54 PM April 3, 2021 Updated: 7:56 PM April 3, 2021

Hunstanton Cliffs where two people were trapped by the tide. - Credit: Archant

Two people had to be rescued after becoming trapped by the tide at the base of cliffs.

The pair were spotted at 11am on Saturday by coast guard lifeboat volunteers from Hunstanton who were searching for a paraglider that had been reported to be in difficulty.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team made their way to the two people who were led to safety along the base of the cliffs one at a time.

Neither were injured and no medical assistance was required.

Hunstanton Coastguard spotted the two people trapped while searching for a paraglider. - Credit: Mike Page

The rescue is the latest in a spate of people becoming cut off since the easing of lockdown prompting warnings about the dangers of fast rising tides by the RNLI.

On March 31 a family with two children had to be rescued by lifeboat crews after getting cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island at Brancaster in north Norfolk.

The previous day two adults and two children plus a dog had to be rescued from the same location by the RNLI hovercraft.