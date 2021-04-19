Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A man found at the foot of cliffs with serious injuries has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 54-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being found at Old Hunstanton on Thursday morning. As he was being winched off the beach by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, police found the body of a woman at an address in Leicester.
Police have yet to name the woman, who was found dead at a property in Tennis Court Drive, at around 10.30am. The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a head injury.
The man found on a beach with life-threatening injuries is believed to have fallen from a cliff and remains in hospital in a serious condition. Over the weekend, detectives said they were linking the two incidents.
Det Chief Insp Joe Banfield, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), who is leading the investigation, said: "Although an arrest has been made, our investigation continues to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.
"I would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information related to this incident."
The rescued man was found at around 9am near the lighthouse and cliff top cafe. The RNLI hovercraft was launched and the cliff top car park sealed off as he was strapped to a stretcher ready to be winched to safety.
After being brought up to the car park, the man was treated by paramedics before being flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance.
Most Read
- 1 Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital
- 2 Man due in court charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
- 3 One of Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale for £3.5million
- 4 WATCH: Delighted Delia Smith leads Canaries fans in Emi Buendia sing song
- 5 Norwich City fans gather at Carrow Road to celebrate promotion
- 6 Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project
- 7 Police on scene in village 'just in case' as person taken to hospital
- 8 5 of the most desirable homes for sale by the sea in Norfolk
- 9 Public invited to have say on plans to convert derelict pub
- 10 Eager shoppers queue for opening of 20-year-old's vintage clothing shop