Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

Published: 8:57 AM April 19, 2021

The air ambulance takes off from the cliff top car park to fly the injured man to hospital - Credit: Chris Bishop

A man found at the foot of cliffs with serious injuries has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 54-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being found at Old Hunstanton on Thursday morning. As he was being winched off the beach by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, police found the body of a woman at an address in Leicester.

Emergency services were called to Old Hunstanton just after 9.15am - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police have yet to name the woman, who was found dead at a property in Tennis Court Drive, at around 10.30am. The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a head injury.

The man found on a beach with life-threatening injuries is believed to have fallen from a cliff and remains in hospital in a serious condition. Over the weekend, detectives said they were linking the two incidents.

The drama happened near the lighthouse and the cliff top cafe - Credit: Chris Bishop

Det Chief Insp Joe Banfield, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), who is leading the investigation, said: "Although an arrest has been made, our investigation continues to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

"I would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information related to this incident."

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

The rescued man was found at around 9am near the lighthouse and cliff top cafe. The RNLI hovercraft was launched and the cliff top car park sealed off as he was strapped to a stretcher ready to be winched to safety.

After being brought up to the car park, the man was treated by paramedics before being flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance.



